RA Consultant - Belgium - Rates Negotiable (DOE)

About the Role:
A global Pharmaceutical client of mine is currently looking for a Regulatory Affairs Consultant to join them on a contract basis at their site in Belgium.
Main Responsibilities:
* Full lifecycle activities
* International product registrations
* Authorising documents
* Interaction with LOCs
Key Requirements:
* 3+ years Regulatory experience
* Module 3 CMC
* Product registrations experience for LATAM or Asia regions
* Lifecycle maintenance
* Fluent in English
* Excellent communication skills
* Excellent interpersonal skills
Vacancy Summary:
Job Type: Contract
Duration: 6 Months
Rate: Negotiable (DOE)
Location: Brussels (1 day WFH)
If you are interested in this position or know anyone who might be please forward a version of your most up to date CV and I will be in touch ASAP to discuss setting up an interview.
Please also share this with anyone you feel might be relevant, as always, referrals are much appreciated.
