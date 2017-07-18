RA Consultant - Belgium - Rates Negotiable (DOE)

About the Role:

A global Pharmaceutical client of mine is currently looking for a Regulatory Affairs Consultant to join them on a contract basis at their site in Belgium.

Main Responsibilities:

* Full lifecycle activities* International product registrations* Authorising documents* Interaction with LOCs

Key Requirements:

* 3+ years Regulatory experience* Module 3 CMC* Product registrations experience for LATAM or Asia regions* Lifecycle maintenance* Fluent in English* Excellent communication skills* Excellent interpersonal skills

Vacancy Summary:

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 6 Months

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

Location: Brussels (1 day WFH)

