RA Consultant - Belgium - Rates Negotiable (DOE)

Company 
Vivid Resourcing
Location 
Belgium,Europe
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Medical Jobs
Job ID 
605805
Posted on 
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 8:01am
Apply 
About the Role:

A global Pharmaceutical client of mine is currently looking for a Regulatory Affairs Consultant to join them on a contract basis at their site in Belgium.

Main Responsibilities:



* Full lifecycle activities
* International product registrations
* Authorising documents
* Interaction with LOCs

Key Requirements:



* 3+ years Regulatory experience
* Module 3 CMC
* Product registrations experience for LATAM or Asia regions
* Lifecycle maintenance
* Fluent in English
* Excellent communication skills
* Excellent interpersonal skills

Vacancy Summary:

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 6 Months

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

Location: Brussels (1 day WFH)

If you are interested in this position or know anyone who might be please forward a version of your most up to date CV and I will be in touch ASAP to discuss setting up an interview.

Please also share this with anyone you feel might be relevant, as always, referrals are much appreciated.