RA Consultant - Hertfordshire - £££££

About the Role:

A Global Medical Device client of mine is currently looking for a Regulatory Consultant to join them on a permanent basis at their site in Hertfordshire.

Main Responsibilities:

* Risk Management* Change Control* SOP Writing* STED Documentation* Technical Files for CE Marking

Minimum Requirements:

* 4+ years Regulatory experience in the Medical Device industry* Experience working with Class I, IIa, IIb, III Medical Devices* EU Product Registrations* Excellent verbal and written communication skills* Excellent interpersonal skills

Vacancy Summary:

Job Type: Perm

Start Date: ASAP

Salary: Negotiable (DOE)

Location: Hertfordshire

If you are interested in this position or know anyone who might be please get in touch ASAP with an up to date CV and I'll be in touch immediately to discuss setting up an interview.