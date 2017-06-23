RA Specialist - East Anglia - £40-50K (DOE)

About the Role:

A Rapidly expanding Medical Device Client of mine is currently looking for 2 RA Specialists to join them on a permanent basis at their new site in East Anglia.

The ideal candidate should have a background in a science related subject as well as experience of working in a regulated IVD/MD environment. Experience of working to ISO 13485 and CFR 820 quality systems would be an advantage. The candidate should also have experience of IVD/MD technical file documentation and risk management. Experience with documentation for regulatory submission such as for FDA or CE marking is highly desirable.

Main Responsibilities:

* Completion of paperwork and other requirements for regulatory submissions

* Collation of technical file documentation such as risk assessment summaries and product specifications

* Liaising with product managers to ensure timely completion of data analysis for performance evaluation studies

* Liaising with distributors to assist with registrations and any necessary paperwork to facilitate importing company products.

* Legalisation of documents

* Coordination of detailed risk assessments

* Carrying out regulatory reviews of quality system documentation and marketing materials as required

* Regulatory registration and submissions

* Co-ordination of performance evaluations and validations

* Maintaining technical files

* Risk Assessments

Vacancy Summary:

Job Type: Permanent

Start Date: ASAP

Location: East Anglia

Salary: Negotiable (DOE)

If you are interested in this role please forward an up to date version of your CV ASAP and I'll be in touch to discuss setting up an interview.

As always, referrals are much appreciated.