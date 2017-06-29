About the Role:

The Role:

The Radiological Protection Engineer ensures that the buildings within our client's scope of responsibility meet the radiological protection scores as required by the Nuclear Safety Authority



Main accountabilities :



Based on radiological requirement scores, technical documents supplied by systems engineers (circuit operation, space requirement drawings, etc.), technical documents supplied by the architect engineer (location of sources of radioactivity):



Support the building design team for the detailed design of the nuclear island buildings



? Give advice to the designer regarding the radioprotection constraints (shielding needs, operational constraints, waste management, etc.) that could impact the Civil & Layout design of the building.



? Assess any civil & layout modifications that could impact the radiological and contamination zoning requirements of the building.



? Ensure that the design is consistent with UK context requirement





Studies and calculations relating to the spread of radiation



? From 3D model extracts, models the areas with PANTHERE software and assigns various source terms (sources of radioactivity).



? Produces simulations for calculating the thickness of protection screens, depending on the reactor's operating conditions, the geometry of the premises and the radioactive sources involved.



Analysis of the results and writing of technical reports



Writes the radiation protection calculation reports in order to define the radiological zoning and contamination zoning of the buildings.



? Issues recommendations for protection screens:

- Defines the radiological classification of premises and systems.

- Defines the necessary protective devices and biological doors.

- Advises building leaders on the optimisation of premises.



? Supplies studies and recommendations to the layout engineer.



Key relationships: The Radiological Protection Engineer reports directly to the Group Leader and works alongside another Radiological Protection Engineer. They work closely with other engineering disciplines.



The Company:

Our client has a long history in supplying specialised components, systems and services to the civil nuclear industry. They have designed, engineered, manufactured and supplied custom equipment for both new build projects and operations reactors around the world for more than 40 years.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Qualification, training & experience:

Experience in radiological protection.

Previous experience on site is desirable

Knowledge and technical skills: Knowledge of radiological protection requirements and EPR circuits.

Software and tools: Microsoft Word/Excel. Knowledge of MCNP and Panthere,

Microshield is desirable



About Fircroft:

