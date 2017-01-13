About the Role:



I am currently recruiting for a QA/RA Specialist for a Medical Devices client based in the North East on a CONTRACT basis.



The client are looking for a Specialist to:

1 To act as an approver of production documentation and associated artwork/documentation used by the end customer and for internal use, and to make the documents effective.2 To act as an approver of site and departmental standard operating procedures, and to raise new procedures where necessary.3 To assist with all global registration related activities.4 To assist with the maintenance of the site Quality Management System, including updating of documentation where necessary.5 To participate in the preparation of Safety Data Sheets and/or act as an approver of Safety Data Sheets and associated documentationKey Skills:1 Knowledge and experience of Quality Management Systems e.g. ISO9001, ISO 13485 and the US Quality System Regulation.2 Knowledge and experience in regulatory requirements according to ISO 13485, IVDD (98/79/EC) and FDA Quality Systems Regulation.3 Knowledge of requirements of Product Technical files for IVD.Contract Length: 12 Months plusLocation: North EastStart Date: ASAPIf this sounds like something that would interest you then please send an updated version of your CV and I will be in touch.

