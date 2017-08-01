Real Estate Planner/Project control specialist

About the Role:

We Are Recruiting !

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for project control specialists with a background in real estate. Candidates should have experience in the oil and gas industry, real estate, project control and document specialist

What will you be doing?

Provides support to Real Estate Services to develop and maintain tools and standards designed to aid the development and optimize the use of real estate assets globally.

Successful candidates will assist with documenting the logistics they use to size the facilities, be part of a Project Management office where they are developing their properties. Tracking and monitoring projects, complying with legal issues, ensure each project has the right documentation.

Track actions for revising and validating demand planning logic, survey tools, and space allocation work methods. Assign actions to responsible resources, track resource progress and update and close out action items

Qualification/Skills requirements:

* Excel and Power Point required - intermediate to expert* Experience including activities related to real estate portfolio strategic planning, demand planning and forecasting, due diligence, market and property evaluations is ideal* Basic financial literacy is necessary to interpret and communicate general real estate cost elements* Ability to prepare high level presentations* Exceptional written communication skills* Problem solving and decision making abilities

This is an opportunity to be part of one of the world's biggest oilfield service companies and further develop a career in the oil and gas industry. If you are interested in this position, please get in touch today.

