About the Role:

The Orion Group require a full time staff Receptionist / Recruitment Administrator to join our busy Aberdeen office. The successful candidate will need good interpersonal skills along with being computer literate.

Duties will include the following:-

Answering busy switchboard.

Welcome visitors/clients to reception.

Open mail, date stamp and register passing on to the appropriate member of staff.

Maintain and purchase stationery.

Perform admin duties as requested by recruiting staff i.e. type letters, format CV's, as and when required.

Ensure accurate and up to date input of information to adapt database of all relevant documents & personal information for candidates/contractors.

Request References and verify qualifications for new contractors

Support Adapt Coordinator involving input of all vacancies from clients to adapt database and upload vacancies to Broadbean.

The successful candidate will have:-

Previous relevant experience preferably within a customer services environment.

Takes personal accountability for delivering on duties responsibilities.

Excellent organisational skills including the ability to manage a diverse and busy workload, plan effectively and work to deadlines on own initiative.

Good numerical skills

Good analytical skills

Accuracy and attention to detail

Ability to communicate clearly, concisely and with appropriate tone, both verbally and in writing.

Ability to work on own initiative or well within a team.

A strong customer focus with a flexible can do attitude, aimed at delivering business and service objectives.

Strong IT skills using Microsoft packages

Willingness and ability to undertake and/or continue professional development

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference ABZ001