Receptionist/Office Assistant

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £15500 to £16000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Administration Jobs Job ID 615838 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking an experience Office Assistant/Receptionist for our client based in Bridge of Don. This is an immediate start position ideally by end of this week.



Note that this is a staff role that would suit someone seeking a long term staff role at c£16k pa (£8ph)



To provide office assistance and general office duties in the areas of mail and reception duties.

Responsibilities:

* Responsible for opening and sorting of incoming mail including the distribution of external / internal mail throughout the buildings. Collecting mail from the mail trays throughout each building.

* Responsible for franking all outgoing mail, recorded delivery, registered mail and overseas mail.

* Maintaining records of all outgoing mail liaising with collection services.

* Regularly checking fax inboxes for fax transmissions, logging and distributing them to the correct department.

* Responsible for overseeing stationery cupboards making sure they are tidy and stocked. Check A4 paper supplies on a monthly basis to ensure there are adequate supplies.

* Responsible for booking meeting rooms.

* Place the daily sandwich order and stock up the sandwich vending machines in both buildings on receipt of order. Liaising with the sandwich company should there be any errors with an order.

* Responsible for ordering refreshments for meetings i.e. lunches as and when required.

* Responsible for ensuring that there are adequate milk supplies, increasing or decreasing the daily order when necessary.

* Reception cover on a rotational basis, in conjunction with other Office Assistants. Holidays and sickness cover will require full-time reception cover.

* General office duties for other departments as required, pending authorisation of Line Manager.