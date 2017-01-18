Company Spencer Ogden Location Iraq,Middle East Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Management Jobs Job ID 519861 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: The Refinery General Manager is responsible for the day to day operation of the refinery and for ensuring that through-put targets are achieved. He is responsible for the health and welfare of all employees, contractors and the surrounding community. He is the responsible person on the refinery and needs to ensure that all statutory regulations are complied with.



Departmental Managers including; Operations, Technical Services, Engineering, Finance / Admin, HSE and Procurement Report to the Refinery General Manager. He is responsible for ensuring that this management group have clearly defined and aligned goals and objectives and that these are clearly communicated to all staff members and implemented.



The Refinery General Manager is responsible for the control of both the annual expense and investment budgets for the refinery and the overall profitability. He is responsible for short term and long term planning on the refinery.



Background:



- A graduate in engineering from a recognized university.

- 20 years' experience in a refinery/petrochemical environment, covering operations, process planning, engineering services, maintenance of rotary/static equipment and turn around and inspection. Should include a minimum of 10 years senior managerial experience.

- A team player, recognized leader with good man management skills and strong communication skills

- Experience in a hardship location is ideal

- NEED experience of running a refinery; operations, maintenance, technical, etc

- MUST still remain very HANDS ON



Please note this is a permanent residential position



For more information about this role please contact our Dubai office