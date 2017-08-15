Regulatory Affairs Manager - Hertfordshire - ASAP

About the Role:

A global Pharmaceutical client of mine is currently looking for a Regulatory Affairs Manager to join them on a permanent basis at their site in Hertfordshire.

Main Responsibilities:

* Ensuring that a company's products comply with the regulations of the MHRA/ HPRA,* Keeping up to date with international legislation, guidelines and customer practices in all countries that the company is exporting to;* Collecting, collating and evaluating scientific data that has been researched by colleagues;* Developing and writing clear arguments and explanations for new product licences and licence renewals;* Preparing submissions of licence variations and renewals to strict deadlines;* Monitoring and setting timelines for licence variations and renewal approvals;* Working with specialist computer software and resources;* Writing clear, accessible product labels and patient information leaflets;* Advising scientists and manufacturers on regulatory requirements;* Project managing teams of colleagues involved with the development of new products;* Undertaking and preparing for regulatory inspections;* Reviewing company practices and providing advice on changes to systems;* Liaising with, and making presentations to, regulatory authorities;* Negotiating with regulatory authorities for marketing authorisation;* Specifying storage, labelling and packaging requirements.

Key Requirements:

* Problem solving skills, understanding of technical data* Demonstrated management of direct reports* Proven submission track record to competent agencies (MHRA/HPRA)* 5+ years experience of UK/ IE Affiliate RA knowledge* Relevant life sciences degree* Worked across multi-disciplinary teams/departments

Vacancy Summary:

Job Type: Permanent

Location: Hertfordshire

Salary: Negotiable (DOE)

If you are interested in this role or know anyone who might be please forward on an up to date CV ASAP and I will be in touch shortly to discuss setting up an interview.