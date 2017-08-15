Regulatory Affairs Manager - Hertfordshire - ASAP

Company
About the Role:
A global Pharmaceutical client of mine is currently looking for a Regulatory Affairs Manager to join them on a permanent basis at their site in Hertfordshire.
Main Responsibilities:
* Ensuring that a company's products comply with the regulations of the MHRA/ HPRA,
* Keeping up to date with international legislation, guidelines and customer practices in all countries that the company is exporting to;
* Collecting, collating and evaluating scientific data that has been researched by colleagues;
* Developing and writing clear arguments and explanations for new product licences and licence renewals;
* Preparing submissions of licence variations and renewals to strict deadlines;
* Monitoring and setting timelines for licence variations and renewal approvals;
* Working with specialist computer software and resources;
* Writing clear, accessible product labels and patient information leaflets;
* Advising scientists and manufacturers on regulatory requirements;
* Project managing teams of colleagues involved with the development of new products;
* Undertaking and preparing for regulatory inspections;
* Reviewing company practices and providing advice on changes to systems;
* Liaising with, and making presentations to, regulatory authorities;
* Negotiating with regulatory authorities for marketing authorisation;
* Specifying storage, labelling and packaging requirements.
Key Requirements:
* Problem solving skills, understanding of technical data
* Demonstrated management of direct reports
* Proven submission track record to competent agencies (MHRA/HPRA)
* 5+ years experience of UK/ IE Affiliate RA knowledge
* Relevant life sciences degree
* Worked across multi-disciplinary teams/departments
Vacancy Summary:
Job Type: Permanent
Location: Hertfordshire
Salary: Negotiable (DOE)
If you are interested in this role or know anyone who might be please forward on an up to date CV ASAP and I will be in touch shortly to discuss setting up an interview.
