Regulatory Analyst

Company NES Global Talent Location Bartlesville Salary $36 to $38 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 554732

About the Role: Performs monthly and annual closing processes including preparing monthly reports, month end journal entries, variance analysis and account reconciliations. Coordinates and reviews various management reporting processes for generation assets including off-balance sheet reporting, revenue analysis, and accounts receivable aging. Assists with preparation of financial schedules required by corporate accounting to meet internal and external requests. Organizes, prioritizes and completes multiple tasks simultaneously with a high degree of accuracy and attention to detail. Conducts research, track and resolve accounting or documentation problems and discrepancies. Assists with special projects as needed. Prepares and supports other initiatives as requested including assistance with system upgrade, data migration, new entity integration and other special projects assigned.



Typically 3 - 5 years of experience. Intermediate level. Moving towards full competency. Requires a broader, general understanding of discipline. Identifies problems and develops potential solutions. Makes decisions within well defined parameters.



The Regulatory Accounting group’s primary role is to maintain compliance with state and federal agencies associated with the reporting and payment of taxes and royalties.



This position is responsible for preparing monthly payments for State and Federal taxes and royalties to various State and Federal Agencies. The Analyst is responsible for analyzing and reconciling taxes and royalty payable accounts, which may include thousands of lines of data. Strong communications skills are necessary to work with Revenue Accountants and State Agencies to resolve filing discrepancies. Analysts in Federal Regulatory positions are responsible for 2014 regulatory reporting to the ONRR. Analysts in State Regulatory positions may be responsible for working with State Agencies, Revenue Accounting, and other internal and external groups to capture applicable tax incentives. Bachelors degree in Accounting, Finance, Economics, or other analytical discipline.



