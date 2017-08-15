Regulatory Publisher - Berkshire - Rates Negotiable

About the Role:

A Pharmaceutical client I am working with is looking for a Regulatory Consultant specialising in publishing to join them on a contract basis at their site in Berkshire.

Main Responsibilities:

* Publish regulatory submissions for the EMEA region in eCTD, NeeS and/or paper formats* Provide support and guidance for despatching published submissions ensuring that the correct submissions and documentation are sent to the correct destination.* Recommend improvements and continue to develop regional processes and documentation in support of the EMEA publishing, despatch and archiving process.* Contribute towards global processes and documentation to ensure that they incorporate EMEA regional requirements.* Publish complex reports to support regulatory submissions for the EMEA region (DSURs, IMPDs, RMPs and Scientific Advice Briefing Packages etc)* Recommend improvements, develops processes and deliver's training relating to report level publishing.* Update the Global Regulatory Information Management and e-archive systems to ensure all submissions are archived in accordance with internal SOPs* Interpret regional/local requirements and provide advice and guidance to Regulatory Affairs to ensure submissions meet relevant requirements.* Provide training to EMEA Regulatory Affairs as and when necessary on relevant software, processes and submission format related topics.* Participate as an active team member within the Global Publishing Group and provide updates from the EMEA region.

Minimum Requirements:

* Relevant life Sciences Degree* Good knowledge of European pharmaceutical regulations and guidelines.* Experience in publishing CP, MRP and DCP submissions, including eCTD, NeeS, and paper formats.* Experience with MAAs, Variations, Renewals, CTAs, ASRs* Strong understanding of the registration and maintenance process* Excellent verbal and written communications skills* Excellent interpersonal skills

Vacancy Summary:

Job type: Contract

Duration: 6 Months

Location: Southeast England

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

If you are interested in this role or know anyone who might be please respond with an up to date CV and I will be in touch.

Also, please feel free to join my LinkedIn group, created specifically for roles within Regulatory Affairs (Link Below).

https://www.linkedin.com/groups/8565824