Regulatory Publisher - Berkshire - Rates Negotiable

About the Role:
A Pharmaceutical client I am working with is looking for a Regulatory Consultant specialising in publishing to join them on a contract basis at their site in Berkshire.
Main Responsibilities:
* Publish regulatory submissions for the EMEA region in eCTD, NeeS and/or paper formats
* Provide support and guidance for despatching published submissions ensuring that the correct submissions and documentation are sent to the correct destination.
* Recommend improvements and continue to develop regional processes and documentation in support of the EMEA publishing, despatch and archiving process.
* Contribute towards global processes and documentation to ensure that they incorporate EMEA regional requirements.
* Publish complex reports to support regulatory submissions for the EMEA region (DSURs, IMPDs, RMPs and Scientific Advice Briefing Packages etc)
* Recommend improvements, develops processes and deliver's training relating to report level publishing.
* Update the Global Regulatory Information Management and e-archive systems to ensure all submissions are archived in accordance with internal SOPs
* Interpret regional/local requirements and provide advice and guidance to Regulatory Affairs to ensure submissions meet relevant requirements.
* Provide training to EMEA Regulatory Affairs as and when necessary on relevant software, processes and submission format related topics.
* Participate as an active team member within the Global Publishing Group and provide updates from the EMEA region.
Minimum Requirements:
* Relevant life Sciences Degree
* Good knowledge of European pharmaceutical regulations and guidelines.
* Experience in publishing CP, MRP and DCP submissions, including eCTD, NeeS, and paper formats.
* Experience with MAAs, Variations, Renewals, CTAs, ASRs
* Strong understanding of the registration and maintenance process
* Excellent verbal and written communications skills
* Excellent interpersonal skills
Apply