Relay Technician

Company Spencer Ogden Location United States,North America Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Technician Jobs Job ID 561295 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: This individual will perform the work associated with and including, but not limited to, the installation, testing, inspection, calibration, and repair of all system protection devices, transducers, and equipment (microprocessor based and electronic relays, circuits, protective controls, switchboards, and other substation equipment) on Client's; electric transmission and distribution systems.



-Install, test, inspect, calibrate, and repair all electronic relays, circuits, system protection devices, transducers, and equipment (microprocessor based and electric relays, protective

controls, switchboards, and other substation equipment); Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and remote terminals.



-Diagnose electrical and electronic problems; interpret manufacturers drawings, equipment manuals, or diagrams; and determine the proper course of action to complete corrective and preventive maintenance, as required, for the safe and efficient operation of all system protection equipment.



-Consult with manufacturers technical support to determine proper repair or maintenance procedures.



-Complete and deliver accurate reports and information as required.



-Perform general housekeeping duties in and around the relay and substation work areas and assist others in maintaining tools, equipment, and other work-related materials in proper working condition.



-Perform functional verification of protective schemes and equipment.



-Performs additional duties as required to support department goals and projects.



Position Requirements

-Preferably 5+ years of HV utility system protection testing and commissioning.



-Prefer BS Degree degree in industrial electrical, instrument and control, or electronics field and increasingly responsible system protection experience directly related to the installation and maintenance of electro-mechanical and electronic relays and control equipment utilized by electric utilities, or equivalent combination of education and experience.



Spencer Ogden is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.