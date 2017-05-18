Reliability/Design Engineer - Chemical Process - Perth

About the Role:

This role will be based in the central Perth office with required travel to site. The successful candidate will have the following experience,

* Minimum of 10 years experience in Chemical Process Industry.* Experience within a maintenance/reliability position* Strong understanding of the materials used within the Chemical Process industry, understanding of the selection process and reliability of corrosive materials.* Project experience with pressure vessels, compressor, pumps, heat exchangers.* Experience within Root Cause Failure Analysis training and experience* Project experience with Reliability Centred Maintenance practices, Failure Modes and Effects Analysis, Critically Ranking, and similar Asset Management Strategies* Able to work within a team environment, drive the scope of work to completion and meet the asset reliability improvements, cost improvements, and OEE improvement targets and schedule* Background experience and detailed aspects of fixed and rotating equipment design, operation, maintenance, and preventative maintenance, along with knowledge of associated industry codes and standards.* Familiarity with rotating equipment aspects such as bearings, shafts, seals, vibration analysis, and lubrication

Desired Qualifications:

ASME Boiler and Pressure Vessel code (Section VII), ASME Piping Codes (B31.3), and API 579 Fitness for Service code, and/or equivalent knowledge and experience with local design codes required by government authorities for vessels, piping, and equipment.

Experience across software packages such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Autodesk Inventor, and SAP

Member of related professional organisations for mechanical engineering or asset reliability management, such as ASME or

SMRP

This role will be on an initial 12 month contract with further extensions likely. Please apply with a latest version of your CV, please note that valid working rights for Australia are essential.