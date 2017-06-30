About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Research Geophysicist, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Conduct research in one or more of the geophysical projects (coding algorithms and testing them on synthetic or real data) in accordance with the defined work plan, under the supervision of the team and/or project leader

Develop a sound understanding of best technical practice and apply this routinely

Maintain awareness of new developments in the domain of the geophysical project(s) undertaken

Monitor technical aspects of external research sponsored by Company which fall within speciality

Initiate study/analysis to resolve technical issues

Report research results in written form and through internal/external (conference) presentations

Produce all work to appropriate quality and on time whilst accepting individual responsibility for their results

Participate in the exchange of ideas and knowledge within the research multi-disciplinary environment



Qualifications/Experience

PhD in Geophysics, Applied Physics, Mathematics and /or Computer Science

Proficient and versatile with all aspects of seismic processing, imaging and full-waveform inversion for quantitative reservoir characterization and seismic time-lapse monitoring in complex geology.

Experience in numerical analysis and geostatistics would be advantageous.

Highly skilled with programming of seismic processing related applications with C/C++, Fortran and Matlab

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to work in multi-disciplinary and multi-cultural teams



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914837









