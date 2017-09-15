About the Role:

Our client is seeking a Research Technician II for their Oronite Business Unit to support the Products and Technology business level in Richmond, CA. The Research Technician in this position is primarily responsible for conducting, improving, and presenting results of laboratory performance tests and analyses of lubricants. The Research Technician will be exposed in the field of automotive, engines, and performance of lubricants. This position does have the potential to extend and/or transition into a full-time opportunity



The Research Technician will provide technical support for current viscosity modifier business and expand the product line through advancement of fundamental knowledge and development of new products. The technician will work under guidance of a research scientist/engineer to execute testing and laboratory studies. The technician is expected to generate meaningful data and support team initiatives. The technician will be responsible for maintaining prudent laboratory practices while multi-tasking.



This job is on the Technical Career Ladder and will be placed based on the experience and qualifications of the successful candidate.



Responsibilities for this position may include but are not limited to:



* Execute laboratory studies on viscosity modifiers and formulated oils to support the product line growth strategy and address customer or quality issues

* Generate/blend viscosity modifier concentrates and formulated oils

* Run and maintain laboratory testing equipment

* Coordinate internal and external testing of samples

* Compile, summarize and effectively communicate technical results/data



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Qualifications:



* Competency in executing hands-on laboratory scale experiments (2-4 years' experience required)

* Ability to deliver superior results with Chevron Way Behaviors and without compromise to Operational Excellence (OE)

* Minimum of B.S. degree in science or engineering

* Strong technical communication skills

* Ability to engage, influence and build working relationships within and outside the team

* Demonstrated ability to manage multiple initiatives and/or tasks simultaneously

* Works well during periods of high activity and tight deadlines



