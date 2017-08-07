Reservoir Simulation Engineer - Algiers, Algeria

Company
Leap29
Location
Algeria,Africa
Salary
$0 to $0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
613247
Posted on
Monday, August 7, 2017 - 9:32am
About the Role:My Client is an international consultancy searching a Senior Reservoir Engineer for a long term contract to be based in Algeria on a 28/28 rotation basis.
The Reservoir Engineer will be required to:
Review the Reservoir data (PVT, SCAL, DST, and well test interpretation)
Build 3D dynamic models
FDP
Evaluate exsiting reservoir reports
Evaluate existing models
Reservoir pressure model evaluation
EOR studies
Waterfront mapping modelling
The Reservoir Engineer will require to have:
15+ years experience in Reservoir Engineering
15+ years experience in FDP's
Experience on Nexus, VIP, Eclipse, Petrel, RE, GAP, Mbal, PEep and OFM
Experience on studies will only be considered
