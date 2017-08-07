Reservoir Simulation Engineer - Algiers, Algeria

Company Leap29 Location Algeria,Africa Salary $0 to $0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 613247 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is an international consultancy searching a Senior Reservoir Engineer for a long term contract to be based in Algeria on a 28/28 rotation basis.



The Reservoir Engineer will be required to:

Review the Reservoir data (PVT, SCAL, DST, and well test interpretation)

Build 3D dynamic models

FDP

Evaluate exsiting reservoir reports

Evaluate existing models

Reservoir pressure model evaluation

EOR studies

Waterfront mapping modelling



The Reservoir Engineer will require to have:

15+ years experience in Reservoir Engineering

15+ years experience in FDP's

Experience on Nexus, VIP, Eclipse, Petrel, RE, GAP, Mbal, PEep and OFM

Experience on studies will only be considered

