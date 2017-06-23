About the Role:

Primat Recruitment, part of Amec Foster Wheeler, is currently recruiting for a Resourcer / Contractor Assurance Advisor to join the Darlington Office. You will resource CV's for external client vacancies as well as provide contractor advisor duties for Primat contractors.

Resourcer activities

* To provide procative resourcing activities and solutions, according to identified client requirements, or business needs. Delivering an efficient and reliable service to all customers, clients and colleagues both internal and external.

Key aims and objectives

* Proactively identify future resourcing requirements and key competency shortfalls* Work with and support Business Support Team and the Recruitment Consultants, to ensure 100% of client vacancies are filled with competent and safety aware candidates.* To identify improvements for proceedures for recruitment and work with marketing teams to accertain correct advertising methods for vacancies* To Ensure a reliable and efficient service is always provided to customers* Ensuring candidates are fully prepared for sponsorships and on-boarding

Prime responsibilities and duties

* Build and develop pipelines of suitable candidates by discipline or competency to meet the present and future requirements of the business* Provide Recruitment Consultants with candidates that possess the relevant skills, knowledge and qualifications to match current live requisitions and future project requirements* Conducting targeted searches, (utilising job bards/ databases/ other media/ job fairs etc), to find suitable candidates.* Resourcing campaigns as required* Networking - referring candidates* Qualify candidates through previous work history, qualifications, references and local knowledge* Data base building and maintaining suitable / potential candidates within our client sectors* Building knowledge and understanding of relevant competences, technical knowledge, industry projects and local markets* Strong team ethic, including proactive willingness to assist colleagues with greater workload* General administration tasks including scanning, photocopying, data entry, checking and filing



Contractor Assurance Advisor activities

* To provide an ongoing high level of service and support to candidates before, during and on completion of an assignment.

Key aims and objectives

* Managing the screening and on boarding of all new contractors* First point of contact for all contractor queries; liaison with the client and Primat's business assurance team to ensure all contractors are paid correctly, are compliant with legislation and all issues are resolved quickly* Developing and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders to ensure a proactive approach to issues and activities

Prime responsibilities and duties

* Making verbal and written offers to contractors, advising on the required screening process, sending out draft contracts to contractors where requested.* Confirming contractor start date and induction details* Conducting contractor inductions* Maintaining regular contact with contractors to understand their issues and queries through a structured contact plan* Advising contractors on relevant legislations* Assisting contractors with all payroll queries, ranging from non payments, underpayments, holiday queries, missing hours, expense queries etc* Arranging and hosting regular contractor events, workshops and seminars for both candidates and clients* Visiting contractors onsite at their projects* Maintaining regular contact with key client representatives (including HR, hiring managers, project managers) to understand issues and upcoming activities that will affect the contractors* Advising and updating clients on changes in legislation and legal requirements

Essential

* God communication skills* IT skills

Beneficial

* Degree or A Levels in a business related discipline

