RF Technicians

Company Spencer Ogden Location Australia,Australasia Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Technician Jobs Job ID 525256 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: - Looking for Quality candidates with 2 way radio experience & preferably exposure to cellular mobile networks.

- Exposure to installation practices across mobile networks in Australia

- Familiarity to GRN and NSW Telco Authority practices

- Open communicators with demonstrated RF experience, good work ethic and a willingness to learn will also be considered.

- Strong remuneration on offer for the appropriate candidate.



For more information about this role please contact our Perth office