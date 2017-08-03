About the Role:
Job Title: Rigger
Ref No: 2017
Location: Various
Duration: Adhoc
Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.
Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.
Purpose/Role
To deliver a high quality, consistent and competent rigging / erection construction service in accordance with Project /Company requirements, standards and procedures.
To support overall delivery of company goals and schedule.
To ensure all that all work scope is completed in a safe manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment
Zey Aims and Objectives
To perform all required discipline tasks, safely, consistently and in accordance with project requirements, procedures and specifications
Prime Responsibilities and Duties
Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the rigging / erection work scope is completed, in compliance with LOLER regulations and to a high standard of safety.
Complete all work scope in accordance with applicable workpack / jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches Understanding of and development of lifting plans.
Raising applicable Permit to Work (PTW) in order to complete work scope in a controlled and safe manner.
Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete work scope in a safe and controlled manner.
Qualifications/Training Essential:
Appropriate documented evidence confirming the trade
BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical
Approved Rigging & Lifting course
AMEC mandatory training, induction, risk awareness, etc
Desirable:
COSHH Awareness
Loler Awareness
S.S.O.W.
LOLER planning & risk assessment (LOLER Appointed Person)
Approved Slinging - Banksman course
Experience Essential:Demonstrable relevant experience in rigging & lifting operations.
Personal Qualities, Aptitudes and Skills
Ability to communicate effectively with team members
Demonstrate commitment to safety
Flexible - able to comply with company and client requirements
Ability to work with other disciplines
Competencies - Technical
Can demonstrate the ability to read/understand procedures/ specifications/drawings/etc in particular those pertaining to rigging & lifting operations.
Can demonstrate a high standard in completion of tasks associated with the role of Rigger as defined in associated job specification.