About the Role:

Job Title: Rigger

Ref No: 2017

Location: Various

Duration: Adhoc

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Purpose/Role

To deliver a high quality, consistent and competent rigging / erection construction service in accordance with Project /Company requirements, standards and procedures.

To support overall delivery of company goals and schedule.

To ensure all that all work scope is completed in a safe manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment

Zey Aims and Objectives

To perform all required discipline tasks, safely, consistently and in accordance with project requirements, procedures and specifications

Prime Responsibilities and Duties

Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the rigging / erection work scope is completed, in compliance with LOLER regulations and to a high standard of safety.

Complete all work scope in accordance with applicable workpack / jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches Understanding of and development of lifting plans.

Raising applicable Permit to Work (PTW) in order to complete work scope in a controlled and safe manner.

Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete work scope in a safe and controlled manner.

Qualifications/Training Essential:

Appropriate documented evidence confirming the trade

BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical

Approved Rigging & Lifting course

AMEC mandatory training, induction, risk awareness, etc



Desirable:

COSHH Awareness

Loler Awareness

S.S.O.W.

LOLER planning & risk assessment (LOLER Appointed Person)

Approved Slinging - Banksman course

Experience Essential:Demonstrable relevant experience in rigging & lifting operations.

Personal Qualities, Aptitudes and Skills

Ability to communicate effectively with team members

Demonstrate commitment to safety

Flexible - able to comply with company and client requirements

Ability to work with other disciplines

Competencies - Technical

Can demonstrate the ability to read/understand procedures/ specifications/drawings/etc in particular those pertaining to rigging & lifting operations.

Can demonstrate a high standard in completion of tasks associated with the role of Rigger as defined in associated job specification.