About the Role:

Job title: Rigger

Ref No: 7940

Location: Redcar

Project: Buta

Duration: 4 weeks

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a RIGGER with extensive shutdown experience. Start date 30th August for approx 4 weeks.

NVQ3 and CCNSG required.

Purpose / Role

To deliver a high quality, consistent and competent rigging / lifting construction service in accordance with Project / Company requirements, standards and procedures whilst conforming to UK Regulations and Standards.

To support overall delivery of company goals and schedule.

To ensure all that all rigging / lifting activities are completed in a safe manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment.

Prime Responsibilities and Duties

Read, understand and implement all applicable Project / Company requirements, standards and procedures and ensure that all rigging / lifting activities are completed in compliance with the applicable National Regulations and Standards and to a high standard of safety.

Perform rigging / lifting duties as requested by the Project / Company, ensuring that all lifting equipment and accessories are utilised in accordance with the manufacturer's operating instructions and/or recommendations.

Understanding of and development of lifting plans to enable the execution of rigging / lifting duties.

Provide support to other trades / disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team.

Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments to ensure rigging / lifting activities are completed in a safe and controlled manner

Raise awareness of conflicting activities or unforeseen difficulties which could affect rigging / lifting operations.

Raising applicable Permit to Works in order to complete work scope in a controlled and safe manner

Select appropriate lifting accessories and ensure they are attached / detached between the load and lifting equipment in a correct and safe manner.

Use clear and unambiguous hand / radio signals to safely direct the actions of a crane manoeuvring loads of various weights and dimensions.

Carry out routine checks on lifting equipment and accessories in accordance with the prescribed maintenance procedure and ensure they are in a serviceable condition before and after use.

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.