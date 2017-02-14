About the Role:

Job title: Rigging Foreman

Ref No: 2017-6429

Location: Sullom Voe (Shetland) - Onshore

Project: BP MEOR

Duration: 9 Months (2x2 Rotation)



Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

With pro-forma 2014 annualised scope revenues of £5.5 billion and over 40,000 people in more than 50 countries, the company operates across the whole of the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

Purpose / Role

To Lead teams of competent rigging personnel in the safe and timely execution of lifting operations ensuring all lifting activities are properly planned, appropriately supervised and implemented in a safe and efficient manner in compliance with UK Statutory Regulations and Client/AMEC standards and procedures for lifting operations.

Key aims and objectives

Deliver a high quality rigging and moving loads function in support of the overall project objectives and deliverables

Prime responsibilities and duties

Accountable for Safety and implementing Our beyond Zero Standards, Our Safety Leadership expectations and our Engagement tools

Lead and direct rigging personnel engaged in the implementation of lifting and moving loads using manual and power operated lifting equipment such as cranes, hoists, winches, etc

Implement all applicable company/project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that all lifting activities are completed safely and efficiently and within

Review all lift plans to ensure that they are appropriate for the lifting operation in hand, the correct approval and authorisation process has been followed, and that the prescribed risk controls measures are in place (when the lift involves working at height the incumbent must ensure that a rescue plan is in place and the appropriate rescue equipment is available at the location of the lift)

Ensure that the lifting equipment selected for the lifting operation has been subjected to the required pre use visual integrity inspection and confirm it is fit for purpose

Develops the lifting equipment and tool requirements

Maintains the short term rigging and moving loads activity plan and discusses progress and any deviations with the relevant project disciplines with line management and the relevant project craft and engineering disciplines

Ensure that all lift team members have the necessary competence for performing their roles, are aware of the procedures to be followed, and their specific responsibilities in the safe execution of the lift

Qualifications/Training

Appropriate documented evidence confirming the trade

A Valid Competent Person Qualification issued by one of the following award bodies :

CPCS A61 Appointed Person (Blue Card) Note: for onshore operations and construction sites, where mobile cranes are used, it is requirement that the employee has the CPCS A61 Blue Card qualification.

In addition to the above qualifications:

Lifting Equipment Inspection

Rigging Loft Management

Managing Working at Height

Use of Fall Arrest Suspension and rescue Equipment

Working at Height/Harness Equipment User

ISSOW

*All CPCS A61 Appointed Person (Blue Card) certification to be referred to Training and Competency Advisor

Experience

Demonstrable experience in a supervisory/foreman role in rigging & lifting operations and a valid qualification of Competence Person

Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills

Ability to command the respect of his workforce, and develop excellent working relationships with all other department personnel as well as client management

Ability to read and understanding specifications, drawings, and all other discipline related project and engineering documentation

Ability to communicate and give concise and clear instructions in an efficient and effective way to his subordinates and liaise with other discipline foremen to ensure the optimum utilization of available work force and achievement of the overall objective of successful completion of the project

A creative thinker and the desire to learn and develop within the role

Fluent in the English language both in the spoken and the written word