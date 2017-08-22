Rope Access Pipefitter (L1, L2)

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a ROPE ACCESS PIPEFITTER with shutdown experience for an onshore job based in Redcar.

Site safety passport required.

Ltd Company or OCA based rates payable for this onshore job.

ASAP start

