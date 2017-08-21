About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Rope Access Technical Manager with extensive experience in the offshore and onshore oil and gas industry. This role will be recruited on a staff basis and be based at the Darlington office with traevl to various sites including Aberdeen.

Purpose / Role

* To support the Rope Access Operations Manager with the general day to day running of operations* To provide technical assurance for all rope access activities within the business* To ensure work is delivered safely, ethically and profitably* To assist with running the business stream on a sustainable basis meeting the annual budget targets year on year* To ensure the correct resource and competencies are available to meet contract requirements* To assist with securing new contracts to grow the business year on year

Key aims and objectives

* Deliver the work safely* Deliver the work on time, within budget and to the correct quality standards* Ensure we have a trained, competent and motivated workforce* Ensure we have a balanced team of project delivery personnel, trained, competent and aware of their responsibilities to meet individual/team project objectives* Ensure best practice is adopted throughout the workforce* Keep up to date with the latest industry changes/developments

Prime responsibilities and duties

* Assist with recruiting suitably qualified and experienced technicians for assignments in the business. Liaising with HR to on-board individuals* Coordinating resources at the commencement and termination of their assignments* Monitoring the delivery of standards and performance during the execution of technician assignments* Regular communications with customer stakeholders to ensure customer satisfaction* Attendance at customer operational meetings as and when required* Control, monitoring and reporting of operational resources internally and externally* Developing business opportunities and converting them into orders* Developing business capabilities. Innovating, to enhance the performance of the business stream* Coordinate training either internally or through external providers* Monitoring costs of the business. Ensuring a cost-efficient operation* Oversee the technical assurance of all Rope access activities and help further develop the rope access management systems* Assist with the Rope Access Equipment management system (specification and control)* Assist with all elements involved with rope access operations. Planning, Risk Assessments, Hazard Identification & Analysis, Operating Processes, Record Keeping and Review, Personnel Selection, Training, Competence and Tracking, IRATA Compliance and Rope Access Documentation* Carry out regular audits on operational paperwork to ensure work is in line with IRATA & HSSE requirements* Carry out site visits to audit personnel and ensure/promote safe working practices across the business* Report IRATA work and safety statistics on a quarterly basis using forms 020R/021R

Essential:

* IRATA L3 Instructor* Painting & Blasting Qualifications* Fabric Maintenance Related Qualifications* IOSH (already qualified or booked to attend)* FASET Safety Netting Installation

Desirable:

* Apprenticeship/Industry recognised qualifications* Coatings related qualifications (BGAS, NACE etc)

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 35,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2016 revenues of £5.4 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.