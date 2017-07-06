About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Safety Adviser - Flotel Campaign, based Offshore



Responsibilities will include:

Provide advice and assistance to the campaign workforce on all aspects of safety concerning the flotel &/or the platform to ensure that relevant Health and Safety Legislation, Company Health and Safety Standards and Industry Practices are complied with.

Audit reports, HSE inspections:

Advice on the monitoring of all work activities on the sites, advise task supervisors on necessary risk control measures. Assist the platform safety and welfare supervisor when necessary.

Risk Assessments, Permit to Work records, Safe Operating Procedures:

Attend relevant safety meetings, Tool Box Talks and provide safety presentations to offshore personnel (on-board the flotel).

Safety meetings records:

Assist by conducting regular audits of permit to work and be responsible for coordination of corrective actions.

Audit records, follow-up action records:

Maintain company COSHH assessment on site and provide advice on all matters relating to the use of hazardous substances



Qualifications & Experience

Experience of safety in the petrochemical industry (significant experience in safety and operations).

A professional safety qualification is required i.e. The NEBOSH general certificate or ROSPA Safety Inspector for example.

Leadership supervisory and training skills are essential.

Working knowledge of safety legislation relevant to North Sea Installations, of safe working practices, fire fighting systems and techniques, and emergency response management.

A good understanding of environmental requirements relevant to the site.

Competent in the techniques of safety auditing, accident investigation and reporting.

Computer literate in order to update statistical databases, create presentations and essential documents, process and forward digital photographs and ability to make presentations.

Good knowledge of legislation and systems for dealing with radioactive substances including LSA scale

Authorised Gas Testing Level 1 & 2 (OPITO Approved)

Offshore Survival Certificate plus MIST

Offshore Medical Certificate



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914943









