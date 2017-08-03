Safety Advisor

Company
Vivid Resourcing
Location
Hounslow,Greater London,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
612400
Posted on
Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 4:01am
About the Role:
A client of mine are currently looking for a contractor to join them on a network rail project until November of next year.
You will be working on a rail project in west London and have a strong background in rail and construction.
You must hold a current NEBOSH Construction certificate.
Skills:
NEBOSH Construction
Rail safety experience
Please send an up to date CV to be considered.
