Safety Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Mission:

- To ensure that FEED technical safety design complies with safety optimum requirements, contract documentation, schedule, and budget.

- Responsible for the follow up and control of Contractor's activities, for safety engineering discipline.

- To avoid Contractor stand-by/delays by prompt response to engineering clarifications, request for waiver (if any) and unexpected technical issues, by a proactive and proefficient approach.

- Risk assessment global process consistency with Company requirements



Activity

- Coordinate FEED safety engineering development in compliance with safety optimum requirements, international codes and IFC standards with respect of cost, schedule and required level of quality and safety applicable to this project. This includes but not limited to:

Assessment of the safety deviations from the BOD/optimum requirements

Answer to technical queries related to safety engineering issues

- Follow-up, control and comment (including the consolidation of the comments from the other engineering disciplines and operations) all Safety Engineering related documentation produced by Contractors. In particular: Safety Concept, safety philosophies, safety distances calculations notes, gas dispersion and radiation analysis, firewater systems design, hazardous areas and fire & gas layouts, fire & gas matrix, QRA/F(E)RA/EERA, safety critical elements identification and verification of design risks to ensure they are managed as per Company requirements to the ALARP level,

- Review of other engineering documents, including external and internal interfaces, which are related to safety of personals and facilities such like Process PFDs/PIDs, ESD diagram etc.

- Facilitate, review and provide advices and comments on specific safety studies regarding loss prevention engineering (HIPPS & EDP reviews)

- Call for, participate to and/or organise all the necessary technical and/or co-ordination meetings required to achieve the performance of the work,

- Participate to the Project HAZID, HAZOP, SIL reviews, to Company internal reviews (SPOT, PTR and HIPS committee) and provide technical answers and clarifications to internal audit sessions (PTR, SPOT, etc…),

- Follow-up recommendations and actions from various safety studies, through Contractor tracking register.

- Ensure adequate reporting, highlighting critical issues to the Engineering Manager(s) and propose remedial actions.



The Company:

A major operator and a project in Uganda, we are looking for a Safety Engineer.

Role is based in Paris but can be also based in London.



