Safety Engineer

Company Bryant Group Location Aberdeen City,Scotland Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 617129

About the Role: Work closely with the Company’s engineering, projects, drilling, wells and operations groups to ensure that a comprehensive advisory service is provided which takes into account specific engineering constraints. The job-holder will be required to travel to offshore and onshore operational sites as part of their duties to conduct safety briefings, safety engineering studies, assurance activities, audits, and major accident hazard prevention communication activities. MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES: Accountable for ensuring compliance with legislation, regulatory requirements and Company rules related to SHE within asset.Accountable for providing safety engineering advice and support to Company departments, ensuring assurance of technical safety aspects is carried out Accountable to ensure that major hazards are identified, adequately assessed, evaluated and managed in accordance with relevant statutory, group and corporate requirements Accountable to identify where safety engineering elements are not fully integrated into the Company Management System and propose solutions to rectify the situation Supports the preparation and submission to the Competent Authority (HSE/BESI), safety case/COMAH related information regarding material changes, COMOPs notifications and thorough review evidence for on and offshore operating assets to facilitate acceptance by the CA. Responsible for developing specifications, terms of reference and scopes of work for specific safety engineering studies Provide technical guidance regarding working practice/timescale of work carried out for safety engineering contracted services Provide advice to ensure relevant safety engineering statutory reporting requirements are carried out Organise and participate in HAZOP, HAZID, risk assessments and other safety engineering reviews Responsible for contributing to updates to formal risk assessments, QRAs and Safety Cases / COMAH Reports and other relevant statutory documentation. Applicants should hold: Relevant and appropriate major accident risk industry experience (oil and gas / chemical / nuclear, etc) Educated to degree level in a scientific discipline and preferably hold or working towards a Masters degree in an engineering discipline Working towards Chartership within relevant scientific discipline, preferably engineering Can demonstrate safety engineering related knowledge of current and emerging UK and EU regulatory requirements, and oil and gas industry trends Knowledge of risk assessment techniques and experience of participating in HAZOP, HAZID, safety engineering risk assessments and reviews Can demonstrate audit and assurance activity capability Delivering clear concise safety engineering information both written and verbal to stakeholders Possess current UK Offshore Survival Certificate and current UK offshore medical certificate