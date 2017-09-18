Safety Engineer (Asset)

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Accountable for ensuring compliance with legislation, regulatory requirements and Company rules related to SHE within asset.

* Accountable for providing safety engineering advice and support to Company departments, ensuring assurance of technical safety aspects is carried out

* Accountable to ensure that major hazards are identified, adequately assessed, evaluated and managed in accordance with relevant statutory, group and corporate requirements

* Accountable to identify where safety engineering elements are not fully integrated into the Company Management System and propose solutions to rectify the situation

* Supports the preparation and submission to the Competent Authority (HSE/BESI), safety case/COMAH related information regarding material changes, COMOPs notifications and thorough review evidence for on and offshore operating assets to facilitate acceptance by the CA.



MAIN ACTIVITIES:

* Responsible for developing specifications, terms of reference and scopes of work for specific safety engineering studies

* Provide technical guidance regarding working practice/timescale of work carried out for safety engineering contracted services

* Responsible for providing safety engineering advice to departments within Client.

* Coach, train and support colleagues in specific areas of expertise

* Responsible for writing procedures, specifications, memos and technical reports relating to safety engineering

* Provide advice to ensure relevant safety engineering statutory reporting requirements are carried out

* Organise and participate in HAZOP, HAZID, risk assessments and other safety engineering reviews

* Responsible for contributing to updates to formal risk assessments, QRAs and Safety Cases / COMAH Reports and other relevant statutory documentation.

* Proactively identify safety engineering issues/problems to be addressed, and by working closely with other disciplines, identify solutions

* Proactively audit and take part in assurance activities relating to MAH management. Advise relevant departments of requirements to comply with legislation, corporate/group standards & guidance

* Develop or support the development of derogation requests from Group Referential.

* Liaise and communicate with specialists in external agencies (e.g. HSE)

* Perform peer review of job specific deliverables and internal SHE documents. Represent Safety Engineering in project / modification reviews.



The Company:

Our Client is one of the world's largest Oil and Gas companies. Their operations cover the entire energy chain, including oil exploration and production to trading, shipping and refining and marketing of petroleum products, as well as chemicals. Our Client has operations in over 130 countries and has more than 95,000 employees worldwide.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Relevant and appropriate major accident risk industry experience (oil and gas / chemical / nuclear, etc).

* Educated to degree level in a scientific discipline and preferably hold or working towards a Masters degree in an engineering discipline

* Working towards Chartership within relevant scientific discipline, preferably engineering

* Can demonstrate safety engineering related knowledge of current and emerging UK and EU regulatory requirements, and oil and gas industry trends

* Knowledge of risk assessment techniques and experience of participating in HAZOP, HAZID, safety engineering risk assessments and reviews

* Commitment to develop technical expertise through attending external courses and conferences, and continual self-learning

* Can demonstrate audit and assurance activity capability

* Knowledge of Company Corporate rules, standards and procedures

* Delivering clear concise safety engineering information both written and verbal to stakeholders

* Current RGIT & Medi



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.