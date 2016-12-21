About the Role:

Safety Manager Job Description





Summary



Safety Managers are responsible for all matters related to HSE (Health, Safety & Environment) and direct the HSE site Location by providing guidance to ensure all regulatory standards and company policies are followed. They are responsible for ensuring full compliance with all Project, Country, Company and Client requirements. They are to ensure that all project reporting protocols are delivered to the Coordinators in a timely fashion in order they can advise senior management to guarantee effective HSE support to the business.



Primary Roles and Responsibilities



* Safety champion and leader in establishing a Safety Culture in Line with IFO (Incident Free Operations)

* Define PPE requirements. Procure, stock and control all PPE materials

* Responsible for all HSE related activities and decisions.

* Manage, track and report the safety performance of all project personnel

* Plans and arranges for HSE training of employees.

* Ensure that all policies and procedures are being implemented and adhered to by both DAL and third party contractors.

* Carry out third party contractor inspections to ensure HSE compliance.

* Carry out safety evaluations on Mooring Plan, Heavy Lift Plan, Rigging Plan, Personnel Movement Plan, POB Plan, Medical Plan, and Emergency Response Plan

* Determine SIMOPS rules and prepare SIMOPS procedure

* Handles interface with Client for safety issues

* Leads Risk Assessment sessions.

* Monitors lock out, tag out, and long term isolation for purpose and up to date recording.

* Provides training to on site personnel with respect to safety issues (near miss, hazard identification, permitting, emergency response).

* Makes rounds of the work location and engages work crews in their safe work practices.

* Performs accident investigation and reporting (root cause analysis)

* Performs emergency response as per his role in the Emergency Response Plan

* Responsible for the maintenance of safety related equipment at the work site

* Participates in JSEA and Risk Assessment exercises.

* Maintains a JSEA electronic storage

* Collect and build on lessons learned and best practices from other applicable projects.

* Fully versed in all Client Rules are Regulations.

* Chair weekly and monthly Safety meetings.

* Attend all appropriate Safety training classes.

* Partake in proactive safety program.

* Lead by example - Safety Champion.

* Understand and implement all Client Safety Requirements (SID, SOP's).

* Provide input into daily, weekly and monthly reports as necessary.

* Monitor and report on HSE awareness and participation for all disciplines.

* All other instructions that may be given by the HSE & Security Director in relation to the General Confines of his/her job description







Critical Success Factors



* Zero Incidents

* Full compliance with project HSE specifications & IFO requirements

* High awareness of, and adherence to, HSE requirements by all project personnel



Supervisory Responsibilities



* Directly supervises all site HSE personnel. Carries out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the organization's policies and applicable laws. Responsibilities may include interviewing, hiring, and training employees; planning, assigning, and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems. HSE Manager Reports directly to the HSE & Security Director.



Education and/or Experience



* Degree Qualified- Preferably in a related field

* NEBOSH Diploma or equivalent - Mandatory

* strong experience in a HSE Manager Role

* Ability to deal at all levels with Different Cultures

* International Experience especially in the Middle East - Aramco

* 1800-1/900-1 Auditor qualified

* Ability to travel and relocate