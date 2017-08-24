Safety Officer - (EPCI) Living Quarters Expansion

About the Role:

The Role:

Main Responsibilities :

? Assist the Safety Management for the execution phase of the offshore installation of additional living quarters and GTG upgrade project.

? Assist in the development of the overall safety philosophy for the project and directing the EPCI contractor in all aspects of design and construction safety.

? Promote an Incident and Injury Free safety culture on the project in accordance with Company policies and procedures and established industry best practices.

? Provide oversight and guidance for the safety, health, environmental and regulatory compliance and performance during the design, fabrication, installation, Hook up and commissioning of the Project.

? Liaise with numerous internal and external groups, including Contractors as required.

? Demonstrate a strong leadership commitment through the establishment of tangible Contractor safety practices that will be utilized during the construction phase of the project.

? Ensure the incorporation of safe working practices for fabrication, installation, Hook up, commissioning, operation and maintenance during the design of the project.



Primary Accountabilities :

? To assist the PMT Safety Lead in ensuring that the health, safety and well-being of the company employees and contractors in the work place is not compromised

? Provide Safety, Health and Environmental support and mentorship for the safe conduct of work by contractor and other personnel during this project, aimed at emphasizing safe behaviors, increasing safety awareness, and reducing incidents

? Monitor contractor safety performance on site as to conformance to the Contractor and Company SHE plans, procedures and project objectives

? Participate in audits of HSE compliance

? Assist with industrial hygiene surveys/inspections to identify and quantify occupational workplace stresses

? Conduct regular contractor work site safety inspections / audits / walkabouts and submits findings with

recommendations on improvement and safe work practices.

? Participate as required in incident management during incidents/accidents and emergencies

? Participate as required in incident investigations following incidents

? Participate in safety reviews as required. Includes JSA's, risk assessments, etc.

? Ensure all relevant tools, lifting equipment and tackle are in good condition and risks associated with the tools

are communicated to and understood by all personnel involved in work activities.

? Ensure daily toolbox talks are delivered and documented.

? Promote a good housekeeping culture, and ensure correct type and condition of PPE is being supplied and used.

? Assist with the development and implementation of safe operating and emergency procedures, manuals, bulletins

and other safety publications when required.

? Assist the Safety Lead with the preparation of detailed reports and document records of HSE performance (e.g. Daily, Weekly and Monthly Reports)

? Support and provide the delivery of HSE training, safety induction/orientation to new PMT personnel at site as required by the Safety Lead

? Perform any other HSE duties that may be assigned by the Safety Lead or HSE Manager from time to time in order to maintain safety at site.

? Keep abreast of new developments, safe working practices, government regulations and relevant international codes of practice.



Experience and Qualifications :

? Diploma in Engineering (3 years) or equivalent technical qualifications in Occupational Health and Safety.

? Minimum of 8 years' experience with at least 5 years Middle East experience working with Oil & Gas Construction Industries

? Must have working experience in offshore construction

? Excellent knowledge of the use of safety equipment and an understanding of safe work practices

? Computer literate with the ability to use Microsoft Package (Word, Excel, PPT etc.)

? Good written and oral communication skills in English

? Ability to communicate with personnel at all levels of the project

? Good interpersonal skills and ability to work as team member

? Good adaptability to multinational environment, with wide exposure to various cultures and customs

? International Safety certifications (OHSAS, NEBOSH IGC) are beneficial or preferred, but not a mandatory requirement

? Conversant with codes and standards of practice relevant to SHE



