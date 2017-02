Safety Officer/Engineer

About the Role:

My client is looking for a Senior/Safety Engineer to based for upgrade works of a water treatment project in Singapore. As Senior/Safety Engineer you will be responsible for the successful safe delivery of daily construction activities in line with the client's delivery timeline.Job Responsibility:*Assist the project manager to identify and assess risks arising from the workplace*Conduct side safety inspection and enforce compliance on prevailing MOM safety acts and regulations*Conduct safety meetings, organize safety events, and etc*Supervise and attend to all issues related to workplace safety, health, and environmental control*Ensure all documentation/ permits/ licenses related to work place safety, health and environmental control required by authorities and management are kept in order*Assist in the implementation and continual review of WSHMS, IMS, EMS, and other Safety Standards and internal Audit*Assist in conducting safety training/briefing to the respective site team to ensure safety awareness and that operations in compliance with statutory regulations and international standards*Any other duties that may be assignedRequirements:-Degree in Civil Engineering, Safety Engineering or experience in relevant field-Minimum 8 years of relevant working experience in construction industry for building projects-Be able to work independently and at the same time be a team player-Be familiar with Microsoft words/excel-NEA registered environmental control officer (ECO)-Certificate in QEHS internal auditing (IWO9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001)-Familiar with regulatory requirements related to workplace safety and health, and all other aspects of safetyPreferred Specifications- 12+ years of applicable experience with construction or upgrade works of a water/wastewater treatment plant projects.- Prior related experience on large municipal project(s) in SingaporeInterested applicants, please send your CV in word document to pauline.nadua@spencer-ogden.com . Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Number: 13C6321 | Registration Number: R1658536For more information about this role please contact our Singapore officeSpencer Ogden Energy Pte LtdAgency License Number: 13C6321