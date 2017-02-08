Company Ably Resources Location Malaysia Airline System Salary £144000 to £144000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Sales and Marketing Jobs Job ID 524262 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: ABLY RESOURCES' client, an Oil & Gas and Power organisation, are investing in a SALES MANAGER in Malaysia.



Based in one of South East Asia's leading energy hubs, Kuala Lumpur, this is a permanent opportunity for someone seeking long-term stability and career progression.



The Sales Manager will be the business' focal point for all new sales activities in relation to projects with Turbo Machinery products and projects related to Industrial application, Power Plants and EPCC.



The ideal candidate will boast a BSc degree in an Engineering discipline, preferably Electrical or Mechanical. In addition, experience in Combined Heat & Power Plant, Steam Generation Plant, District Cooling & Power Plant. Experience in Sales & Marketing is essential, as is a knowledge of basic Plant Design.



Due to VISA restrictions, candidates must be eligible to work unsupported in Malaysia.



Please send CVs in Word format

