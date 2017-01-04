Sales Manager - After Market - Parts & Service

About the Role:

My client is looking for a National Parts, Service and After Sales Manager, the client is an international engineering company who primarily work within the petrochemical and power sectors.

The client primarily works providing process equipment for the utilities, Oil and Gas (Offshore), Petrochemical or Power sectors; they also have additional projects work in bespoke sectors.

LOCATION: Salt Lake City, Salt Lake

SALARY: $100,000 - $110,000

START: ASAP

- Engineering Background - degree qualified is preferential

- 10+ years experience within parts, sales, after sales (not industry specific)

- Petrochemical, power, heavy engineering sector experience most beneficial

- Good commercial and financial acumen

- Prepared to travel (including internationally) - up to 50% of the time

- Strong operational and project management skills

- Solid understanding of engineering technical issues/needs, financial, sales, and marketing as related to product design and development

- Excellent management skills dealing with internal employees and external contractors

- Understanding of operation metrics and reporting requirements

- Ability to interpret technical data, manage multiple projects and priorities and resolve questions required

The client is looking for an experienced Sales Manager who has experience managing a client rep team; the role will involve managing between 10-15 reps who sell the clients products throughout the US.

The ideal candidate will have an indepth understanding of process biased engineering within the water/waste water sectors, a technical understanding of the sector will be required as well as a proven sales history.

successful candidates will be interviewed at short notice and the client has advised they have an immediate vacancy and the successful candidate can start at thier convenience.