Sales Manager (Rental Equipment)

About the Role: A leading organization in the GCC rental market. Their core focus is the rental of industrial equipment (access platform, generators, compressors and plant). The business is entering in to a period of sustained investment and growth. To support this a number of exciting opportunities have become available across the GCC.



They are currently looking to recruit and experienced Sales Manager / Business Development Manager in Qatar. Reporting to the General Manager the key responsibilities will be:

*Managing a small team of Sales Engineers and Account Managers.

*Developing new business opportunities for the rental of equipment in to the Oil & Gas, Construction & Events sectors.

*Develop a comprehensive business development strategy that will build relationships with the major organisations in the Qatar market.

*Identify products to introduce to the markets that will obtain high margins on long rental contracts.

*Support the businesses growth objectives across the GCC by building a strong professional network and supporting group wide business development objectives.



Candidates for this position must meet the below criteria:

*Strong technical background in industrial equipment and/or machinery. Previous rental experience is preferred.

*Proven business development and sales caliber with the ability to target prestigious clients and build relationships with them.

*Due to restrictions on VISA's candidates from the EU will be given preference.

*This position is offering an attractive tax free package and annual bonus. Full expat benefits like VISA, Medical and Flights are provided.



For more information about this role please contact our Dubai office