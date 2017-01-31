Sales Manager- Smart Metering Germany

Company Spencer Ogden Location Stuttgart Salary €65000 to €70000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Sales and Marketing Jobs Job ID 523579 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Spencer Ogden are seeking an experienced Sales Manager with a Smart Metering background to be based in Germany.



Our client are a market leader in the production and end to end solutions in Smart Metering. Due to growth and the company strategy to expand in Europe they are seeking an experienced sales manager with a background in utilities/Smart or telecoms to join them on a permanent basis.



As the Sales Manager you will be responsible for:

* Deliver sales, achieving targets for revenue, profitability and growth

* Developing customer strategies, plans, tactics

* Develop relationships in target customers, at all levels with appropriate customers and partner organisations

* Effectively communicate value proposition through proposals and presentations to customers, partners and the wider industry

* Participate in the development of new customer propositions and proposals

* Identify and report on business opportunities in existing and target markets.

* Support in the preparation of marketing collateral, exhibitions and promotional programme, helping to develop the European brand

* Update the company on change customer / technology / market needed so that the organisation can evolve and adapt solutions

* Recruit, train and manage staff required for selling in target markets.

Provide requirements for educational attainment, working experience, technical proficiencies and other skills required for the position



As the successful candidate you will have the following background:

* Ideally educated to Degree or Master's Degree level with at least 10 year experience and a proven track record in achieving sales targets, either in the energy metering or telecommunications sector

* Senior level experience on at least 5 years + in managing and delivering ambitious customer acquisition and revenue growth objectives

* Track record in sales

* Experience of customer solution integration

* Experience in contracting, negotiating contracts for the purchase of products / solutions

* Ability to motivate and lead, and comfortable working in isolation / distance from European HQ

* Self-starter and hands-on approach



To be considered you must be a German national/living in Germany with business level of German and English



