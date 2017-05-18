About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of SAP Analyst, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Ensure the management and maintenance of the electronic Planned Maintenance Change Request system

Control the progress of SAP PM changes and propose actions to liquidate any excessive backlog.

Ensure the maintenance of the electronic Planned Maintenance Deferral system and monitor its efficiency to identify opportunities for improvement.

Ensure that the capture & quality of all core data loaded to SAP PM.

Meet agreed targets identified within M&I policies and procedures by conducting regular audits on SAP.

Analyse PMR realisation across sites and identify opportunities to continuously develop and improve current maintenance practices by maximizing maintenance effectiveness.

Analyse breakdown, equipment failures and shortfalls, as required by site, discipline engineers or GSOC, and identify opportunities for improvement.

Analyse work-order resourcing and time writing to identify opportunities for improvement.

Undertake data clean-up in SAP, improving the integrity and quality of maintenance engineering data, resulting in a reliable and auditable system.

Undertake regular internal SAP audits across all sites



Qualifications & Experience

Qualified to HND (or equivalent) in a relevant technical discipline

Significant experience gained within the oil and gas industry, preferably in a technical role.

Good written and oral communication skills.

Ability to interact at all levels.

Proven analytical and problem solving skills.

Excellent PC skills for data extraction and manipulation.

Good knowledge of standard office computer applications and a proven understanding of database design, including Word, Excel and PowerPoint (graphics).

BOSIET (offshore survival), MIST, Fire Fighting and offshore Medical Certificate.



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914216









