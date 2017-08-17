SAP FICO Systems Analyst

About the Role:

The Role:

Utilise extensive business process knowledge and systems experience of SAP and associated systems to:

*Deliver systems services, enhancements and projects through proactive collaboration with business functions, 3rd parties and other IT functions, to ensure the ongoing system integrity and stability, enabling businesses to operate in an efficient and cost effective manner.

*Provide expertise within their functional area on the use and appropriate development of the systems and business processes; ensure they continue to meet the requirements of the businesses.



Dimensions- defines the scope and scale of the job in financial or non financial terms

* 1 business and sites in all 3 regions (3 business streams, 2 manufacturing sites, 3 sales offices)

(businesses are: Refining)

* Number of users: 230+

* Supported Applications: 1 Major, 2+ minor

* Number of Projects: Variable (typically 1-2 major, 10-20 minor)

* 3rd party Service Providers: 2 major, 5+ minor.



Principal Accountabilities- key outcomes required to achieve the job purpose ( specific and measurable)



* Deliver systems services and support through proactive monitoring and collaboration with business functions, 3rd parties and other IT functions, to ensure the ongoing system integrity and stability, enabling businesses to operate in an efficient and cost effective manner.

* Monitor and resolve issues on interfaces and batch jobs including the use of Cronacle,

* Define and deliver ERP systems enhancements and projects on time and within cost targets utilising the appropriate balance between internal / external skills and resources, noting that delivery is expected primarily from the analyst themselves, and not passing work to third parties

* Analyse and assess business requirements, draw functional specifications and propose ERP systems solutions & business processes, to ensure the systems continue to meet business requirements.

* Develop options and recommendations for the businesses on how they can utilise SAP and related applications to the full, improving productivity or reducing business costs.

* Constant monitoring of users' issues raised, implementing the solutions identified and follow up to closure to achieve user satisfaction.

* Coach / train Super Users & users to establish good practices across the user base on a common set of system processes.



Special Features - requirements of the job



* European role covering Refining in all of Europe

* ERP systems are a critical component to the on going plant reliability and commercial performance of the business therefore being able to provide skills to enhance and promote efficient business process is critical

* Significant changes in Business requirements and Business reorganizations heavily impact the number and size of projects and the ongoing stability of applications.

* Multi-regional teams both internal and from external service providers need to be effectively managed to delivery service levels.



Level of Education & Experience

* SAP FI CO Process modules qualifications preferred.

* Extensive experience with ERP systems including project experience and support of mature SAP systems.

* Successful full life-cycle implementation of SAP preferred.

* Track record in change management.



Technical Skills

* Detail understanding of SAP functional modules (especially FI CO and MM)

* Knowledge of ERP related applications

* Knowledge of Business Processes.

* Knowledge of relevant industry (Oil and Gas) practices and processes



Behavioural skills

* Self motivated individual with passion for service delivery and attention to detail

* Highly numerate & analytical

* Strong networking and influencing skills

* Excellent communication skills.

Fluency in written and spoken English required, Mandarin is optional



