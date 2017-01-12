SAP Master Data Maintainer

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £22 to £25 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 515500 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are looking to recruit an experienced SAP Maintenance (PM) user for our Operator client.



This is likely to be a 6 month contract commencing asap based in Aberdeen



The main purpose of these roles is to implement changes to data and maintenance strategies with the SAP plant maintenance system. In addition they would provide super user support with respect to the way the maintenance process is executed in the SAP Plant Maintenance System.



* Implement changes to master data as requested by the Assets and in line with established data standards

* Maintain/amend roles within the SAP PM system such that system integrity is maintained.

* Act as "super user" for SAP PM

* Develop and execute training programmes to maintain appropriate level of SAP competence with the business

* Participate in audit of SAP PM as required



Competencies

* Good communication skills

* Good understanding of SAP PM

* Customer focused

* Methodical and good attention to detail





Must have experience with the management /update of all SAP data types with a plant maintenance environment

