SAP Master Data Maintainer

Company 
Orion Group
Location 
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID 
515498
Posted on 
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 7:04am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of SAP Master Data Maintainer, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:
Implement changes to data and maintenance strategies with the SAP plant maintenance system. In addition provide super user support with respect to the way the maintenance process is executed in the SAP Plant Maintenance System.
Implement changes to master data as requested by the Assets and in line with established data standards
Maintain/amend roles within the SAP PM system such that system integrity is maintained.
Act as "super user" for SAP PM
Develop and execute training programmes to maintain appropriate level of SAP competence with the business
Participate in audit of SAP PM as required

Competencies
Good communication skills
Good understanding of SAP PM
Customer focused
Methodical and good attention to detail

Education
Degree level or equivalent

Work Experience
Experience with the management /update of all SAP data types with a plant maintenance environment

Travel Requirements
Periodic travel not greater than 25%

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912424