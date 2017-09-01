SAS Programming - Germany - ASAP

Company
Vivid Resourcing
Location
Germany,Europe
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
615529
Posted on
Friday, September 1, 2017 - 12:18pm
About the Role:
A global pharmaceutical client of mine is currently looking for an SAS Programmer to join them on a 12 month contract at their site in Germany.
Key Requirements:
* SDTM standards
* Good knowledge of CDISC standards
* Experience working with various platforms such as define.xml
* Control terminology
* SAS Programming
* Pharmaceutical industry experience
* Excellent communication skills
* Fluent in English
Vacancy Summary:
Job type: Contract
Duration: 12 months
Location: Germany
Rate: Negotiable
If you are interested in this role or know anyone who might be please get in touch with an up to date CV and I'll be in touch.
As always, Referrals are much appreciated.
