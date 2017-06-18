Saudi Arabia Al-Khobar: Heavy Truck Driver

Company Energy Jobline Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 588994 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are looking for the right people - people who want to innovate, achieve, grow and lead. We attract and retain the best talent by investing in our employees and empowering them to develop themselves and their careers. Experience the challenges, rewards and opportunity of working for one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the global energy industry.

Reports to and receives assignments, instructions, and direction from the Foreman or General Foreman. Reads and interprets instructions and documentation and plans work activities. Operates company vehicles with capacity of up to 30 tons to move materials, tools, and equipment to and from work locations in support of construction and maintenance activities and/or deliver operating materials and supplies from one warehouse to another. Loads and unloads vehicles. Observes and follows all safety rules and procedures, including wearing required personal safety equipment. Performs other duties and activities as directed. Requires appropriate license.

Jubail Rd Abo Hadrya Exit, Al-Khobar, Al Khobar, 31952, Saudi Arabia



Requisition Number: 41192

Experience Level: Entry-Level

Job Family: Support Services

Product Service Line: Misc Support

Full Time / Part Time: Full Time

Compensation is competitive and commensurate with experience.