Saudi Arabia Al-Khobar: Service Supervisor I - Surface Well Testing

Under general supervision, provides supervision, coordinates and oversees Surface Well Testing (SWT) product service line (PSL) work at the well site, providing excellent customer relations at the worksite during well testing or other type operaton. Plans and performs necessary calculations for the total job at the well site as needed. Coordinates and directs the activities of service operators during the equipment rig up/down on a location and the preparation of equipment for performing a job. Provides planning necessary for the job including instructions to the crew and equipment used, including dispute resolutions to approved levels. Recognizes possible sales opportunities for the Company's other products and service and communicates information to Service Coordinator or appropriate Company staff. Ensures customer satisfaction with jobs performed. As needed, may perform data collection and data distribution on jobs. Coordinates the clean up, repair, and preparation of equipment for the next job. Provides input on individual performance levels of his/her subordinates providing on-the-job skills development to enhance job performance. Promotes HES Process Improvement Initiatives (PII) within the assigned Country/Natural Work Area (NWA). Promotes safety awareness and environmental consciousness. Ensures compliance with Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) standards, practices and guidelines. Mentors and trains lower level Service Specialists in areas of expertise. Will be required to become a dedicated Assessor for junior SWT personnel. Licensure to drive commercial vehicles may be required. Promotes and takes an active part in quality improvement processes. Leads by example. Coaches individuals for better performance and promotes high morale. Job tasks, correctly performed, impact indirectly on cost containment, efficiency, profitability of operations. Skills are typically acquired through a high school diploma or similar education and 1 year of experience as Service Specialist I - Surface Well Test or 5 years of SWT experience including the role as a supervisor. Must possess exceptional skills within the service line and have a general understanding of other service functions. Must posses execellent knowledge of Halliburton Management System (HMS) standards, work methods/processes. Demonstrates detailed understanding of bottom hole and basic reservoir - i.e., BHP, BHT, Hydrocarbon phasing, Gas and Oil Flow Measurements as well as an understanding of all manner of SWT troubleshooting. Must be capable of navigating/utilizing HMS, iLearn and Competency sites on HalWorld. Must have successfully passed company tests or met task guideline requirements. Must have met the minimum competency requirements for the Service Operator II - SWT. Should be fully knowledgable in most aspects of Testing & Subsea (SWT) service line in the local area. Skilled at planning and organizing jobs. Ability to communicate with team and customer to affect knowledge transfer relate to job plans, calculations, well parameters, specific hazards, environmental issues, quality service, equipment, etc. related to the job. Math and computer skills required. Ability to discuss future work opportunities with customer required. Must be able to explain the local HMS process for Prepare Resources. Must be able to use Correction, Prevention and Improvement (CPI) System to document problems encountered or ideas for improvement. Must have completed supervisory training.

Jubail Rd Abo Hadrya Exit, Al-Khobar, Al Khobar, 31952, Saudi Arabia



Requisition Number: 32784

Experience Level: Experienced Hire

Job Family: Engineering/Science/Technology

Product Service Line: Testing and Subsea

Full Time / Part Time: Full Time

Additional Locations for this position:



