SB1 Standby (Scottish Power)

About the Role:

Job title: SB1 Standby

Ref No: 2017-7688

Location: Drum Rd, Cupar KY15 5DU

Project: Cupar Overhead Lines Project

Duration: 4 days starting 5th June

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Substation Supervisor with extensive experience of working on Scottish Power substations. Scottish Power WI certification required as a mimimum. Fitters or Wireman with Supervison experience will be considered.

Purpose / Role

· Working within a small team to undertake supervision of new build, refurbishments and extensions of 33kV to 400kV substations

· To ensure that the performance and availability of substation equipment meets the standards required to achieve safety, production and environmental targets

Key aims and objectives

· All Supervision aspects of Substation work both AIS & GIS - New Builds, Upgrades, Refurbishments, Extensions

· To execute all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices.

Prime responsibilities and duties

* Supervise planned maintenance in accordance with the requirements of the planned maintenance system* Supervise unplanned maintenance as required* Minimising downtime and contributing to the achievement of production targets