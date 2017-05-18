Scheduler - Power Plant

Company Spencer Ogden Location Malaysia Airline System Salary $24000 to $48000 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 566842 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Power Plant Site Scheduler position - 1 year contract position



Fantastic opportunity for a Power Plant project in Malaysia for a massive global EPC company.



Responsibility:



Develop EPC project schedules; perform schedule updates and reviews; advise project team of potential project exposures and opportunities.

Maintain open communication with site staff and HQ office to ensure that all phases of the integrated schedule are updated; provide schedule overview and analysis to project team.

Provide forward looking schedule analysis, in order to identify schedule risks; make recommendations relating to schedule related risk mitigations, and demonstrate project impact by incorporating into the integrated project schedule.

Conduct performance measurement activities

Generate reports required for input into monthly project review packages; provide custom reports as needed for project team or customer



Requirement:



EPC scheduler experience is a must

5 years experience minimum of working on a large scale project during construciton and commissioning

Engineering degree would be preferable



