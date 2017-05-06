Scheduler - Project Controls Specialist II

About the Role:

Job Overview:

Schedule management for projects and programs. Includes preparation of schedule reports for projects and/or programs. Other duties may be assigned

Key Responsibilities/Accountabilities:
  • Responsible for the planning and scheduling through the production schedules.
  • May coordinate with purchasing, production, and engineering.
  • May lead other schedulers.

Basic Qualifications:
  • Typically has 10 to 25+ years of relevant experience.
  • In addition to competencies in Levels 1,2,3,4 is recognized as an expert in own area within the organization
  • Provides leadership, mentoring and guidance to others
  • Is a lead contributor; may participate in development of business strategy
  • Progression to this level is typically restricted based on business requirements
  • Has developed depth of expertise in own discipline and broad knowledge of other disciplines
  • Applies expertise to the most complex problems; coordinates work outside own area of expertise
  • Anticipates customer needs to influence the development of innovative solutions
  • Anticipates internal/external business and regulatory issues; recommends process/product improvements
  • Manages resource requirements and business needs for projects
  • Anticipates problems; develops innovative solutions and ensures solutions are consistent with organizational objectives
  • Develops and manages plans to achieve objectives; participates in the development of business strategy
  • Presents highly complex ideas and anticipates potential objections; influences others
  • Takes leadership role; acts as a facilitator and mentor.

Desired/Preferred Qualifications:
  • Nuclear experience is preferred

Company Overview:

CB&I (NYSE: CBI) is a leading provider of technology and infrastructure for the energy industry. With over 125 years of experience and the expertise of more than 40,000 employees, CB&I provides reliable solutions to our customers around the world while maintaining a relentless focus on safety and an uncompromising standard of quality.

Our complete, balanced and integrated business model is unmatched in the industry. CB&I can provide any or all of the major services and products our customers require, resulting in streamlined project delivery and better cost and schedule certainty. Our integrated model gives CB&I the industry's most complete supply chain solution, enabling us to serve the largest projects in the world.