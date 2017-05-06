Scheduler - Project Controls Specialist II

Company
Energy Jobline
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
555148
Posted on
Friday, May 5, 2017 - 11:04pm
About the Role:Job Overview:
Schedule management for projects and programs. Includes preparation of schedule reports for projects and/or programs. Other duties may be assigned
Key Responsibilities/Accountabilities:
- Responsible for the planning and scheduling through the production schedules.
- May coordinate with purchasing, production, and engineering.
- May lead other schedulers.
Basic Qualifications:
- Typically has 10 to 25+ years of relevant experience.
- In addition to competencies in Levels 1,2,3,4 is recognized as an expert in own area within the organization
- Provides leadership, mentoring and guidance to others
- Is a lead contributor; may participate in development of business strategy
- Progression to this level is typically restricted based on business requirements
- Has developed depth of expertise in own discipline and broad knowledge of other disciplines
- Applies expertise to the most complex problems; coordinates work outside own area of expertise
- Anticipates customer needs to influence the development of innovative solutions
- Anticipates internal/external business and regulatory issues; recommends process/product improvements
- Manages resource requirements and business needs for projects
- Anticipates problems; develops innovative solutions and ensures solutions are consistent with organizational objectives
- Develops and manages plans to achieve objectives; participates in the development of business strategy
- Presents highly complex ideas and anticipates potential objections; influences others
- Takes leadership role; acts as a facilitator and mentor.
Desired/Preferred Qualifications:
- Nuclear experience is preferred
Company Overview:
CB&I (NYSE: CBI) is a leading provider of technology and infrastructure for the energy industry. With over 125 years of experience and the expertise of more than 40,000 employees, CB&I provides reliable solutions to our customers around the world while maintaining a relentless focus on safety and an uncompromising standard of quality.
Our complete, balanced and integrated business model is unmatched in the industry. CB&I can provide any or all of the major services and products our customers require, resulting in streamlined project delivery and better cost and schedule certainty. Our integrated model gives CB&I the industry's most complete supply chain solution, enabling us to serve the largest projects in the world.
