Scheduler - Project Controls Specialist II

About the Role:

Responsible for the planning and scheduling through the production schedules.

May coordinate with purchasing, production, and engineering.

May lead other schedulers.



Typically has 10 to 25+ years of relevant experience.

In addition to competencies in Levels 1,2,3,4 is recognized as an expert in own area within the organization

Provides leadership, mentoring and guidance to others

Is a lead contributor; may participate in development of business strategy

Progression to this level is typically restricted based on business requirements

Has developed depth of expertise in own discipline and broad knowledge of other disciplines

Applies expertise to the most complex problems; coordinates work outside own area of expertise

Anticipates customer needs to influence the development of innovative solutions

Anticipates internal/external business and regulatory issues; recommends process/product improvements

Manages resource requirements and business needs for projects

Anticipates problems; develops innovative solutions and ensures solutions are consistent with organizational objectives

Develops and manages plans to achieve objectives; participates in the development of business strategy

Presents highly complex ideas and anticipates potential objections; influences others

Takes leadership role; acts as a facilitator and mentor.



Nuclear experience is preferred



Nuclear experience is preferred