Senior 3D Piping Designer

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Senior SP3D Piping Designer (Smart Plant) with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.

Project Role - Appointed on a project as a senior designer-piping design with the prime objective of undertaking piping design, proving the layout in a given area, carrying production and checking of deliverables and supporting other aspects of the Piping and Plant Layout Group based on project requirements.

Technical Design Ability - Detailed knowledge and proven application in all general piping design / layout aspects. Must be conversant in materials of construction, insulation and installed instruments commonly used. A thorough understanding of common equipment and routing of all major process and utility piping in accordance with P&IDs and project standards, including the understanding of impact of specific service conditions on piping design e.g., vibration, two-phase slug flow. Experienced in more complex piping systems such as lined and jacketed pipe and the impact of material supply and fabrication on piping design. Has developed basic understanding of stress analysis concepts and skilled in pipe support selection and capable of preparing SPS designs.

Technical Expertise - An experienced member of the group, working towards appropriate institute membership. Confident in piping design and productive roles, with exposure across different project phases and various industry areas. Understanding of site-based design and construction support preferably through proven experience.

Technical - Design Basis - Has a clear understanding of piping standards and details. Provides structured feedback on piping and layout standards through line manager or as appropriate. Supports preparation of project standards and procedures.

Project Execution - Confident in producing and checking common piping deliverables including; isometrics, piping GA's, tie-in details and plot plans. Undertakes MTO and duties of other disciplines of the Piping and Plant Layout Group when necessary and assists with the preparation of presentation materials e.g. videos, animation, plant views. Proven experience of common CAD systems. Checking of any piping details as driven by the project requirements e.g. steam tracing, steam jacketing, drip legs, equipment trim. Prepares SPS details ready for checking by stress engineer.

Managing Work and Performance - Possesses a positive work ethic with full commitment to delivery and works flexibly with the project, department and in assigned locations. Guides and support junior members and facilitates good working relationships within the team and extends that to our work share partners. Plans work effectively and obtains/provides information liaising with the project team and line manger in time, to control cost budget, man-hours and achieve targets.

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 40,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.