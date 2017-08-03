Senior Architechtural Technician

About the Role:

Role

* This role will report to the Project Architect on an important Front End Engineering Project in Saudi Arabia. Key aspects will include:* Production of technically sound architectural drawings and other deliverables using Microstation V8i, in accordance with Project standards and schedules.* Coordination of deliverables with other engineering disciplines.

Requirements

* Has acquired a broad experience of industrial and commercial project work.* Sound technical and building construction knowledge.* Experience of coordination activities within a multi-disciplinary environment.* Experience of overseas project work, standards & codes an advantage* Experience of client standards & industry standards within Amec Foster Wheeler business areas an advantage.* Good communication and IT skills.* Flexible approach to all aspects of project work.* The role requires good time management and the ability to work accurately under pressure.* Experience in a similar position, preferably within oil / gas industry* Technically strong, pro-active, self-motivated individual able to work with the minimum of supervision* Proven ability to engage in effective dealings with team members and client

Responsibilities

* Preparation of Architectural drawings in accordance with AFW Technical Work Practices, project standards and client standards.* Ensure sound buildability of all design work.* Ensure effective and accurate coordination with other disciplines* Keep abreast of Project strategies and key drivers. Maintain familiarisation with project Discipline Design Instructions.* Report design and coordination issues to the Lead Architect.

Skills / Qualifications

* HNC level Building Studies or equivalent* Good level of Bentley Microstation V8i experience and abilities