Senior Architechtural Technician

Company
Amec Foster Wheeler
Location
Reading,Berkshire,England
Salary
Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
612402
Posted on
Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 4:35am
About the Role:
Role
* This role will report to the Project Architect on an important Front End Engineering Project in Saudi Arabia. Key aspects will include:
* Production of technically sound architectural drawings and other deliverables using Microstation V8i, in accordance with Project standards and schedules.
* Coordination of deliverables with other engineering disciplines.
Requirements
* Has acquired a broad experience of industrial and commercial project work.
* Sound technical and building construction knowledge.
* Experience of coordination activities within a multi-disciplinary environment.
* Experience of overseas project work, standards & codes an advantage
* Experience of client standards & industry standards within Amec Foster Wheeler business areas an advantage.
* Good communication and IT skills.
* Flexible approach to all aspects of project work.
* The role requires good time management and the ability to work accurately under pressure.
* Experience in a similar position, preferably within oil / gas industry
* Technically strong, pro-active, self-motivated individual able to work with the minimum of supervision
* Proven ability to engage in effective dealings with team members and client
Responsibilities
* Preparation of Architectural drawings in accordance with AFW Technical Work Practices, project standards and client standards.
* Ensure sound buildability of all design work.
* Ensure effective and accurate coordination with other disciplines
* Keep abreast of Project strategies and key drivers. Maintain familiarisation with project Discipline Design Instructions.
* Report design and coordination issues to the Lead Architect.
Skills / Qualifications
* HNC level Building Studies or equivalent
* Good level of Bentley Microstation V8i experience and abilities
