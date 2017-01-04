Company Ryder Jones Location Hong Kong,Far East Job Type Permanent Category Designer Jobs Job ID 513229 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Senior Architect - Commercial/Office/Workplace - Hong Kong Ryder Jones is working with a renowned Architecture & Planning Consultancy whose Regional HQ is in APAC. Their core business revolves around the architecture & planning of all building types including but not limited to: Residential, Retail, Commercial, Hospitality, Leisure, High Rise, Education, Healthcare and Mixed Use Developments. The business is continually growing and developing their portfolio has shown aggressive growth over the past 12 months. The Senior Architect will be expected to join the company and be based within Hong Kong contributing to all commercial/office/workplace projects. This directly reporting into the MD of Hong Kong. There are no limits when measuring the potential for Professional growth within this company. The business promote a working environment that rewards their Professionals for being creative and showing innovative concepts. They are a relatively small in numbers in Hong Kong but are growing in line with their portfolio. Role and Responsibilities: * Reporting directly into the MD * Attending weekly design meetings * Working closely with the MD on all architecture projects * Input and contribute to weekly meetings * Reviewing documents and being familiar with BIM/REVIT * Ensuring all works are clearly relayed to the client * Representing the company to the highest of standards * Being able to troubleshoot on design issues * Leading concept * Showcasing their talent with innovation Candidate must have: * A minimum B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Architecture * Be able to relocate or remain in the Hong Kong * Speak, read and write the English language fluently * Have 8+ years working with specialist Architecture companies * A substantial portfolio of commercial/office/workplace projects