About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Senior Building Service Engineer with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.

Saudi Aramco has selected Amec Foster Wheeler to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.

* Building Services Engineering design related to Oil & Gas Processing Plant Facilities* Develop Building Services Design Criteria, Specifications, and equipment lists* Develop utility, heating and ventilation requirements* Prepare heating and ventilation calculations* Prepare system design calculations* Coordinate the Building Services design activities with other disciplines* Deliver a fit for purpose Building Services design for construction* Assist with the development of Building Services Flow Sheets, PFDs and P&IDs* Write specifications and contract documents as well as review project documents prior to issue for scope and presentation, including checking for technical accuracy* Assist in manpower plans for capital projects as well as provide estimates for engineering output to appropriate clients* Adhere to project budget and schedules* Develop and maintain positive, sustainable client relationships* Coordinate and work with project team members

Qualifications:

* Graduate degree in Civil / Mechanical Engineering* 10 -15 years' of related experience, with a minimum of 7 years focusing on O & G Plant facilities projects* At least 5 years of senior level position in FEED / Detailed Engineering experience in Aramco or GCC region Engineering Contractor* Working knowledge of Aramco Building code and standards* Ability to work efficiently and demonstrate effective organizational skills

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.